Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Andrei Svechnikov going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- Svechnikov is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
