The Wofford Terriers (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers' 69.7 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • Wofford went 12-1 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
  • Last year, the Panthers put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Terriers gave up (65.0).
  • High Point had a 10-4 record last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.
  • Last season, the Panthers had a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents made.
  • The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 19.8 percentage points lower than the Panthers given up to their opponents (55.7%).

Wofford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Erskine W 85-47 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/11/2023 UNC Wilmington W 74-49 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 North Carolina Central W 82-52 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/17/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
11/27/2023 Southern Wesleyan - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

