The Winthrop Eagles (1-2) host the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop covered 12 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Holy Cross' .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Winthrop's .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record).

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 73.8 140.6 74.4 147 143.6 Holy Cross 66.8 140.6 72.6 147 137.4

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles scored 73.8 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 72.6 the Crusaders allowed.

Winthrop went 10-4 against the spread and 14-3 overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 12-16-0 16-12-0 Holy Cross 14-14-0 18-10-0

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Holy Cross 10-4 Home Record 6-9 4-11 Away Record 4-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 71.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

