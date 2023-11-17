The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)

Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 127th 73.8 Points Scored 66.8 306th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 343rd 28.0 Rebounds 29.2 306th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 307th 11.4 Assists 12.4 230th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.