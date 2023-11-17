Friday's game at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has the Villanova Wildcats (2-1) going head to head against the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on November 17. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for Villanova, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Villanova vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 73, Maryland 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-9.5)

Villanova (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova Performance Insights

Villanova was 224th in the nation in points scored (69.6 per game) and 102nd in points conceded (67.7) last year.

The Wildcats were 306th in the country in rebounds per game (29.2) and 85th in rebounds conceded (29.6) last season.

With 11.1 assists per game last season, Villanova was 324th in college basketball.

At 8.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.4% from downtown last year, the Wildcats were 49th and 221st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.8% from downtown last season, Villanova was 252nd and 187th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Villanova attempted 47.8% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 52.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 36.7% of Villanova's baskets were 3-pointers, and 63.3% were 2-pointers.

Maryland Performance Insights

Last season Maryland put up 69.7 points per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 63.5 points per contest (27th-ranked).

The Terrapins grabbed 31.1 rebounds per game (229th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

Last year Maryland ranked 307th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.4 per game.

The Terrapins ranked 25th-best in college basketball by committing just 10.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 264th in college basketball (11.0 per contest).

The Terrapins sank 6.7 treys per game (256th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 32.8% three-point percentage (254th-ranked).

Maryland ranked 17th-best in the country by allowing 5.6 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 88th in college basketball at 32.3%.

Of the shots attempted by Maryland last season, 63.1% of them were two-pointers (73% of the team's made baskets) and 36.9% were from beyond the arc (27%).

