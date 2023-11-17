The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) battle the Samford Bulldogs (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The South Carolina State Bulldogs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Samford Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (43.2%).

South Carolina State went 4-8 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Samford Bulldogs finished 189th.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (73.4) than the Samford Bulldogs gave up (71.6).

South Carolina State put together a 4-12 record last season in games it scored more than 71.6 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, South Carolina State scored 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (71.1).

The South Carolina State Bulldogs gave up 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 87.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina State drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) too.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule