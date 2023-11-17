How to Watch South Carolina vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. This game is at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
South Carolina vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks shot 40.3% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.
- South Carolina compiled a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.
- The Gamecocks' 64.3 points per game last year were 13.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons gave up.
- South Carolina put together a 2-2 record last season in games it scored more than 77.3 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, South Carolina averaged 5.0 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than away (68.3).
- At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.0.
- At home, South Carolina made 6.8 treys per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) as well.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 79-77
|Spectrum Center
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|W 74-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/1/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
