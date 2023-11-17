The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) meet the Maine Black Bears (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. Maine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine Top Players (2022-23)

Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Maine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maine Rank Maine AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 63.2 347th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 359th 27 Rebounds 30 278th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 6 315th 128th 13.7 Assists 10.8 333rd 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.