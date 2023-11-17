The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Maine Black Bears (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Maine Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose's 42% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Black Bears given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Presbyterian compiled a 2-5 straight up record in games it shot over 46.3% from the field.

The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Black Bears finished 334th.

The Blue Hose put up an average of 63.2 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 69.7 the Black Bears allowed to opponents.

Presbyterian put together a 4-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Presbyterian averaged 68.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 57.8.

At home, the Blue Hose conceded 66 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.1).

Beyond the arc, Presbyterian knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.2%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

