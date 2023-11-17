Mark Williams will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Williams posted 11 points and seven rebounds in a 111-105 loss against the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Over 11.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per game last year, 14th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks allowed 44.2 rebounds per game last season, 20th in the NBA in that category.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.9.

The Bucks allowed 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 11th in the league in that category.

Mark Williams vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 17 5 7 0 0 1 0 1/6/2023 14 4 6 1 0 0 1

