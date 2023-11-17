The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on November 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Charlotte is 2-5 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Hornets score an average of 115 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 117.7 the Bucks give up.

Charlotte is 2-3 when it scores more than 117.7 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, scoring 111.4 points per game, compared to 118.6 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 124.4 on the road.

This year the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (25 per game) than away (25.2).

Hornets Injuries