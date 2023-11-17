Hornets vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 235.5.
Hornets vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|235.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 235.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Charlotte's games this year have had a 236.9-point total on average, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 26.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info
Hornets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|7
|63.6%
|117
|232
|117.7
|239.6
|229.3
|Hornets
|7
|70%
|115
|232
|121.9
|239.6
|231.4
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 2-3-0 record) than away (.600, 3-2-0).
- The Hornets put up an average of 115 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 117.7 the Bucks allow.
- Charlotte is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 117.7 points.
Hornets vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|5-5
|1-1
|7-3
|Bucks
|2-9
|1-2
|7-4
Hornets vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Hornets
|Bucks
|115
|117
|9
|7
|3-2
|2-2
|2-3
|3-1
|121.9
|117.7
|27
|24
|2-1
|2-3
|1-2
|4-1
