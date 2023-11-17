How to Watch Furman vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (2-1) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins shot 47.7% from the field last season, five percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.
- Furman had a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Chanticleers ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Paladins finished 134th.
- Last year, the Paladins scored 80.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 74 the Chanticleers allowed.
- Furman had a 19-3 record last season when scoring more than 74 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman posted 86.5 points per game last year at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (77.5).
- The Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.3 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Furman fared worse in home games last year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.1 per game with a 35.8% percentage away from home.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Greenville
|W 84-68
|Timmons Arena
|11/10/2023
|Belmont
|W 99-76
|Timmons Arena
|11/16/2023
|Liberty
|L 88-74
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
