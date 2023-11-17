Friday's contest between the Furman Paladins (2-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at HTC Center has a projected final score of 85-81 based on our computer prediction, with Furman taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 85, Coastal Carolina 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-4.6)

Furman (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

Coastal Carolina was 136th in the country last year with 73.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 290th with 74 points allowed per contest.

The Chanticleers ranked 65th in the nation with 33.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 299th with 33 rebounds allowed per contest.

Coastal Carolina dished out 12.4 assists per game, which ranked them 230th in the nation.

The Chanticleers were 189th in the country with 11.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 267th with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Chanticleers drained 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 31.6% shooting percentage (312th-ranked) from three-point land.

Coastal Carolina ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in three-pointers allowed per game with 9.8 (0-worst), and it ranked 288th in college basketball with a 35.5% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Coastal Carolina attempted 37.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.5% of the shots it took (and 72.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.7 threes per contest, which were 37.5% of its shots (and 27.3% of the team's buckets).

