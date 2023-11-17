Charleston Southern vs. NC State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
NC State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarkel Joiner: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jack Clark: 9.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Charleston Southern vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|41st
|77.7
|Points Scored
|72.6
|155th
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|54th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|8th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
