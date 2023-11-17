The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) square off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers shot 44.3% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 44.4% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.

Charleston Southern put together a 6-5 straight up record in games it shot over 44.4% from the field.

The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolfpack finished 60th.

The Buccaneers' 72.6 points per game last year were only 1.8 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.

Charleston Southern put together an 8-6 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.5.

The Buccaneers allowed fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than away (76.7) last season.

Charleston Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (33.4%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule