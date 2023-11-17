The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) play the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Betting Trends (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) went 18-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 13 Cougars games hit the over.

Wyoming won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 28 times last year.

