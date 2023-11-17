How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) battle the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 2:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Charleston (SC) went 10-1 when it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 312th.
- Last year, the Cougars put up 80.1 points per game, eight more points than the 72.1 the Cowboys allowed.
- Charleston (SC) had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston (SC) posted 84.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Charleston (SC) performed worse when playing at home last year, making 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Iona
|W 71-69
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Duquesne
|L 90-72
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/16/2023
|Vermont
|L 73-64
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.