SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SoCon teams are on Thursday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Mercer Bears.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Carolina Catamounts at UNC Wilmington Seahawks
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 16
|-
|Georgia Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
