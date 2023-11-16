South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Richland County, South Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Richland County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lower Richland High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
