How to Watch Presbyterian vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose shot 42% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.
- Presbyterian went 2-5 when it shot better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 241st.
- Last year, the Blue Hose averaged 14.4 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Ospreys allowed (77.6).
- Presbyterian had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- Presbyterian posted 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 57.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Hose ceded 66 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 73.1.
- When playing at home, Presbyterian drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (5.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to away from home (30.2%).
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 68-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Columbia International
|W 100-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/13/2023
|Citadel
|W 71-64
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
