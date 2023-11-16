The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose shot 42% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.

Presbyterian went 2-5 when it shot better than 46.4% from the field.

The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 241st.

Last year, the Blue Hose averaged 14.4 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Ospreys allowed (77.6).

Presbyterian had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

Presbyterian posted 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 57.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Blue Hose ceded 66 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 73.1.

When playing at home, Presbyterian drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (5.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule