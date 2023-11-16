South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Greenville County, South Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville Hurricanes at First Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 16
- Location: GREENVILLE, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.