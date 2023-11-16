The Liberty Flames (2-0) and the Furman Paladins (2-0) take the floor at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Furman vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Last season 17 of Furman's games hit the over.

The Paladins' record against the spread last year was 19-12-0.

Furman's .613 ATS win percentage (19-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Liberty's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).

Furman vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.7 155.6 60.9 132.1 135.6 Furman 80.9 155.6 71.2 132.1 146.1

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

The Paladins' 80.9 points per game last year were 20.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Furman went 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.

Furman vs. Liberty Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Furman 19-12-0 17-14-0

Furman vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Furman 19-1 Home Record 15-2 6-7 Away Record 8-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

