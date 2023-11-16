The Furman Paladins (1-0) will meet the Liberty Flames (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Liberty Game Information

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Furman vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 80.9 10th 8th 60.9 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 9.4 20th 19th 16 Assists 16.6 11th 23rd 9.9 Turnovers 10.6 51st

