The Furman Paladins (1-0) will meet the Liberty Flames (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Liberty Game Information

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

  • Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Furman vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 80.9 10th
8th 60.9 Points Allowed 71.2 214th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th
302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
4th 10.4 3pt Made 9.4 20th
19th 16 Assists 16.6 11th
23rd 9.9 Turnovers 10.6 51st

