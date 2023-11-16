How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.
Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers shot 43.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 40.6% the Shockers' opponents shot last season.
- Coastal Carolina put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.
- The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Shockers finished 204th.
- The Chanticleers put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers allowed to opponents.
- Coastal Carolina put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (68.7).
- At home, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.9.
- At home, Coastal Carolina made 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (26.8%).
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Piedmont
|W 88-86
|HTC Center
|11/16/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|HTC Center
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|HTC Center
