The Wichita State Shockers (2-0) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank
136th 73.3 Points Scored 71.0 190th
290th 74.0 Points Allowed 68.5 127th
65th 33.7 Rebounds 33.6 69th
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 6.6 266th
230th 12.4 Assists 13.3 157th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.