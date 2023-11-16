Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) meet the Vermont Catamounts (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will begin at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|5th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.