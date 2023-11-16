How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.
Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cougars had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Catamounts' opponents hit.
- Charleston (SC) went 13-1 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Catamounts ranked 322nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished fifth.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars put up were 13.2 more points than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).
- Charleston (SC) went 27-3 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston (SC) posted 84.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
- The Cougars allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
- At home, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.4) than in road games (10.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to away from home (35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Iona
|W 71-69
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Duquesne
|L 90-72
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
