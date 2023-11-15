On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Teuvo Teravainen going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

In six of 15 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

Teravainen has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Teravainen averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.7%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 3 3 0 11:56 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:33 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:19 Away L 6-4

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

