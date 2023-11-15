The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

South Carolina Upstate compiled a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates finished 39th.

The Spartans averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (70.5).

When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 11-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).

At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).

At home, South Carolina Upstate sunk 7.8 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule