The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Seth Jarvis find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarvis stats and insights

  • Jarvis has scored in three of 15 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
  • Jarvis' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:11 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:53 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.