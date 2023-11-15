Can we count on Michael Bunting scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Bunting has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Bunting averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 3-2 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:25 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 6-4
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

