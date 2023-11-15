On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jordan Staal going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

  • Staal has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Staal's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:32 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:24 Away L 6-4

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

