Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Fancy a bet on Kotkaniemi in the Hurricanes-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is -1.

In six of 15 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 15 games this year, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 15 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 15 Games 5 13 Points 2 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.