Should you wager on Andrei Svechnikov to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).

Svechnikov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

