Wofford vs. Tennessee November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Wofford Terriers (1-0) face the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.
Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Wofford vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|195th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|3rd
|57.9
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|23rd
|35.4
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|9th
|16.7
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
