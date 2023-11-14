How to Watch the Wofford vs. North Carolina Central Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) face the Wofford Terriers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Wofford vs. North Carolina Central 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 66.7 points per game last year were just 1.7 more points than the 65.0 the Terriers gave up to opponents.
- North Carolina Central went 12-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
- Last year, the Terriers averaged only 1.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Eagles allowed (68.5).
- Wofford went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 75-65
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Erskine
|W 85-47
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/11/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 74-49
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/17/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.