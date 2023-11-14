The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) face the Wofford Terriers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford vs. North Carolina Central 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 66.7 points per game last year were just 1.7 more points than the 65.0 the Terriers gave up to opponents.
  • North Carolina Central went 12-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
  • Last year, the Terriers averaged only 1.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Eagles allowed (68.5).
  • Wofford went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Wofford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wake Forest L 75-65 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/9/2023 Erskine W 85-47 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/11/2023 UNC Wilmington W 74-49 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 North Carolina Central - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/17/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

