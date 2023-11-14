There is high school basketball action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Spartanburg High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Landrum High School at West Henderson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chesnee High School