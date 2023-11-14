South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Greenville County, South Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TL Hanna High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
