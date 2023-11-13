How to Watch South Carolina State vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) face the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys' opponents shot last season.
- South Carolina State went 3-5 when it shot better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 272nd.
- The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were just 4.2 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys allowed.
- South Carolina State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 77.6 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, South Carolina State put up 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 87.2.
- At home, South Carolina State sunk 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Voorhees
|W 65-57
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/9/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 96-52
|Yuengling Center
|11/13/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
