The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) face the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina State went 3-5 when it shot better than 46.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 272nd.

The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were just 4.2 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys allowed.

South Carolina State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 77.6 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina State put up 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 87.2.

At home, South Carolina State sunk 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule