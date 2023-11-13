The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents made.

Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers ranked 35th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).

When Purdue totaled more than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-0.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Xavier went 23-6 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Musketeers ranked 155th.

The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.

When Xavier allowed fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.

Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last season, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.

When playing at home, Purdue sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).

Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule