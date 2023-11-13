Monday's contest features the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) matching up at Templeton Physical Education Center (on November 13) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 win for Presbyterian.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 69, Citadel 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-4.4)

Presbyterian (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Presbyterian Performance Insights

Presbyterian was the 12th-worst squad in the country in points scored (63.2 per game) and 156th in points allowed (69.5) last year.

Last season, the Blue Hose were 278th in the nation in rebounds (30 per game) and 97th in rebounds allowed (29.9).

Presbyterian was 333rd in college basketball in assists (10.8 per game) last season.

The Blue Hose were 315th in the country in 3-pointers made (6 per game) and 331st in 3-point percentage (31%) last year.

Presbyterian was 140th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.9 per game) and 13th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.5%) last season.

Last season, Presbyterian took 64% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.4% of Presbyterian's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.6% were 3-pointers.

