How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Hose had a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
- Presbyterian had a 2-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 278th.
- Last year, the Blue Hose put up 63.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 74.2 the Bulldogs gave up.
- When Presbyterian put up more than 74.2 points last season, it went 3-2.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Presbyterian played better when playing at home last year, putting up 68.6 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game away from home.
- The Blue Hose gave up 66 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Presbyterian performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 68-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Columbia International
|W 100-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/13/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
