Monday's contest that pits the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) versus the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Presbyterian, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 69, Citadel 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-4.4)

Presbyterian (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Citadel Performance Insights

With 67.4 points per game on offense, Citadel was 289th in the nation last season. On defense, it allowed 74.2 points per contest, which ranked 293rd in college basketball.

The Bulldogs ranked 15th-worst in the country with 34.6 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they grabbed 28.9 boards per game (319th-ranked in college basketball).

Citadel ranked 307th in the nation with 11.4 assists per game.

The Bulldogs averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.0 turnovers per contest (264th-ranked).

The Bulldogs ranked 210th in college basketball with 7.1 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 273rd with a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Citadel allowed 8.1 threes per game (287th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.5% (160th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Citadel last season, 60.7% of them were two-pointers (70.4% of the team's made baskets) and 39.3% were from beyond the arc (29.6%).

