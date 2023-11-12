NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NHL schedule today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Vancouver Canucks squaring off against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's NHL action right here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NHL Network,NBCS-CHI,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NHL Network,BSN,BSWI,BSSWX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|ESPN+,MSG,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSSC,BSSD (Watch this game on Fubo)
