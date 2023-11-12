When the New York Knicks (4-4) and Charlotte Hornets (3-5) face off at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET, Julius Randle and Terry Rozier will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets were victorious in their most recent game against the Wizards, 124-117, on Friday. Gordon Hayward led the way with 27 points, and also had five boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gordon Hayward 27 5 9 4 1 1 LaMelo Ball 25 6 6 2 0 4 Mark Williams 21 24 3 0 0 0

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 14.3 points, 6 boards and 9 assists per game. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Rozier provides 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Hayward provides the Hornets 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, plus 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets receive 17.7 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Hornets receive 17.3 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 6 boards and 2 assists.

