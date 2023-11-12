The New York Knicks (4-4) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE. The over/under is 226.5 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 226.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played six games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

Charlotte has a 239.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 13.1 more points than this game's point total.

Charlotte is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Charlotte has played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 2 25% 107.1 224.4 102.8 225.2 221.4 Hornets 6 75% 117.3 224.4 122.4 225.2 233.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has performed better against the spread away (3-1-0) than at home (1-3-0) this year.

The Hornets' 117.3 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 102.8 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 102.8 points, Charlotte is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Hornets and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 4-4 1-0 6-2 Knicks 5-3 1-0 2-6

Hornets vs. Knicks Point Insights

Hornets Knicks 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 107.1 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 122.4 Points Allowed (PG) 102.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-4

