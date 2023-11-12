The Clemson Tigers (2-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Clemson covered less often than Davidson last season, sporting an ATS record of 14-16-0, compared to the 15-14-0 mark of the Wildcats.

Clemson vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 74.7 144.6 67.9 136.6 139.5 Davidson 69.9 144.6 68.7 136.6 140.2

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers averaged were six more points than the Wildcats gave up (68.7).

Clemson had a 12-9 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Clemson vs. Davidson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 18-12-0 Davidson 15-14-0 9-20-0

Clemson vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Davidson 15-2 Home Record 7-8 5-6 Away Record 6-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.