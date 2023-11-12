How to Watch Clemson vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (2-0) go up against the Clemson Tigers (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Clemson vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- In games Clemson shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
- The Wildcats ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 101st.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were six more points than the Wildcats allowed (68.7).
- When Clemson put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 19-5.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Clemson averaged 6.6 more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.8).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.1.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Clemson fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-56
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|UAB
|W 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.