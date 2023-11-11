The Citadel Bulldogs (0-9) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Wofford Terriers (0-9) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

It's been a hard stretch for Citadel, which ranks worst in scoring offense (9.3 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (37.6 points per game allowed) in 2023. Wofford has been sputtering on offense, ranking fifth-worst in the FCS with 13.6 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 29.1 points per contest (83rd-ranked).

Wofford vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Wofford vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Wofford Citadel 254 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.8 (120th) 385.9 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457 (119th) 117.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (87th) 136.7 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.8 (122nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has thrown for 864 yards on 54.5% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Ingram, has carried the ball 112 times for 590 yards (65.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

J.T. Smith Jr. has rushed for 198 yards on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Alec Holt's 202 receiving yards (22.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Tyler Parker has caught eight passes and compiled 158 receiving yards (17.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Kyle Pinnix's eight targets have resulted in 10 catches for 153 yards.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has thrown for 899 yards (99.9 ypg) to lead Citadel, completing 51% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 196 rushing yards on 57 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 76 times for 278 yards (30.9 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 172 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Johnny Crawford III has carried the ball 66 times for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips' leads his squad with 174 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Tyler Cherry has a total of 162 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 throws.

